WATCH: Super Ousmane Dembele strike gives Barcelona lead against Real Sociedad

Having been reduced to ten men shortly before the half time interval, it was always going to be a uphill struggle for Real Sociedad to contain a confident Barcelona side at the Camp Nou.

Having lost their last 26 matches in Catalonia, history wasn’t on La Real’s side, but they gave a good account of themselves in the opening 45 minutes. Former Barca youth player Takefusa Kubo hit the crossbar, and the defence looked to contain Xavi’s stars.

Brais Mendez’s red card for a nasty challenge on Barca captain meant that La Real are firmly up against it, and now they have fallen behind shortly into the second half. Ousmane Dembele drove down the right flank, before firing a bullet shot past Alex Remiro in the Real Sociedad goal.

Barca will be hoping to hold on to their narrow lead, much like they did against Getafe in La Liga at the weekend. La Real will now need to open up more, which could give more opportunities to the Blaugrana

