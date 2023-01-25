WATCH: Luka Modric’s rude gesture to Ferland Mendy in Real Madrid training

The Real Madrid squad trained today ahead of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal showdown against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday. Both sides will be desperate to progress, with the opportunity of winning the competition within reach.

Both teams come into the game on the back of impressive victories in La Liga at the weekend, and will be hopeful of extending their streaks at the Santiago Bernabeu. For Real Madrid, the Copa could be one of a potential five trophies won by the club this season, and a quintet will be the target for club officials.

The squad were in good spirits ahead of the crunch tie, and players were seen joking with each other. One moment stood out in particular, involving Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy. The pair were involved in a passing exercise, and the Frenchman clearly did something to irk his teammate, who responded by showing him the middle finger.

The Real Madrid squad trained today ahead of tomorrow's Madrid derby in the Copa del Rey. Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy were seen to be having a slightly altercation at Valdebabas.https://t.co/KNLrTnft71 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 25, 2023

Mendy was laughing throughout the incident, so there is likely to be little friction between the two players. If there were, it’d be the last thing that Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti needs before a huge match.