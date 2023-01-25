WATCH: Barcelona given boost as Real Sociedad reduced to ten men

Barcelona are aiming for a double in the domestic cups, having already won the Spanish Super Cup this month. If Barca can defeat Real Sociedad in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, they will be one step closer to their second trophy of the season.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have had the best of the play in the opening 45 minutes, but have yet to really test Alex Remiro in the La Real goal. Robert Lewandowski has had a couple of chances, and Jules Kounde came close with an effort just before the break.

La Real are hit the woodwork, courtesy of former La Masia star Takefusa Kubo. The Japanese star’s effort beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, but crashed back off the crossbar.

La respuesta que necesitaba la Real. Kubo revienta el larguero. #LaCopaMola #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/t7LorHh6aY — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) January 25, 2023

Unfortunately for La Real, they will play the remainder of the tie with ten men, following the red card given to midfielder Brais Mendez. Mendez went in high and late on Barca captain Sergio Busquets, and was initially given a caution, but VAR overturned the on-field decision and Mendez was off.

Gil Manzano perdonando la expulsión a Brais Méndez pic.twitter.com/Cc17b1hpIU — ioqueseillo (@ioqueseillo) January 25, 2023

Barca will be hopeful of using their man advantage to progress to the semifinals of the competition.