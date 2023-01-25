“They will not win anything else” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasts World Cup winners Argentina

Despite the majority of the Argentinian national team squad having now returned to domestic action, their World Cup victory last month will still very much be in the back of their minds.

La Albiceleste defeated France on penalties in the final in Doha, thanks in large to the exploits of Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez. The former scored twice as the game finished 3-3 after 120 minutes, with Martinez forcing two missed spot kicks from Les Bleus.

The squad were delighted with their victory, but celebrations were seen as having gone too far by many, with Martinez being the main culprit, as he regularly teased Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman netted a hattrick in the final, but came away without the famous trophy.

Former Barcelona striker was far from pleased with the antics of the Argentinian squad, and he let rip at them in a recent interview with Radio France, as per Marca. However, he left out former teammate Messi from his criticism.

“Messi is considered the best in history and will be remembered for winning the World Cup in Qatar, but I am worried about the other players of the Argentine National Team, because they will not win anything else.

“Messi has won everything and will be remembered, but the rest misbehaved.”