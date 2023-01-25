Real Madrid duo to be offered new contracts in the near future

It can be argued that much of Real Madrid’s success in recent years has been down to their ability to keep the core of their squad together. The likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have donned the famous white shirt for many years, and have won a plethora of trophies during their time in Madrid.

Another two players that have been around the squad in recent years is Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio. The Spanish international duo have been among the first team since 2011 and 2014 respectively.

All five are out of contract at the end of the season, and Real Madrid could set for much turnover during the summer. However, the latter pair could be set to stay, with Los Blancos set to offer them both new deals, according to Marca.

Reports in recent days have suggested than Real Madrid’s El Clasico rivals Barcelona have contracted Asensio’s representatives over a summer move. However, the forward wants to remain in the Spanish capital, and he could get his wish.