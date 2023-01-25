Promising La Liga youngster set for summer move amid Premier League interest

La Liga wonderkids are all the range for Premier League clubs at the moment. Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi are both wanted by Arsenal, while Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have registered an interest in Athletic Club’s Nico Williams.

Another highly rated youngster in the league is Real Mallorca forward Kang-in Lee. The South Korean international struggled at Valencia, but is now finding his feet at the Balearic club.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League already in January, but it now appears that things are more advanced. Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto have revealed than Brighton and Hove Albion have submitted a bid in excess of €10m for Lee, but they aren’t the only team interested.

An unnamed La Liga club have matched Brighton’s offer, but Mallorca are determined to keep hold of their player until the summer at least. However, he has a release clause of €17m, which if activated, could see him leave this month.