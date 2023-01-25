Ousmane Dembele stunner sends Barcelona to Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona are through to the last four of the Copa del Rey, having edged past Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.

It was never going to be an easy fixture for Barca, despite La Real’s dreadful record in Catalonia. The Basque side had lost their last 26 matches at the Camp Nou, and that streak has now reached 27, albeit they put off a solid fight.

Barca came out of the blocks well, and created a couple of half chances for Robert Lewandowski and Gavi. Real Sociedad had opportunities too, and came close when former Barca youth player Takefusa Kubo beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, but was denied by the bar.

The big moment of the match came after 39 minutes, when Brais Mendez went in high and late on Barca captain Sergio Busquets. Referee Gil Marzano initially cautioned Mendez, but upgraded that to a red card following a VAR check.

It remained goalless at half time, but Barca made their advantage count a few minutes into the second period. Ousmane Dembele was released down the right wing, and he drove into the box before firing beyond Alex Remiro at his near post. The La Real keeper will be disappointed to have been beaten at that angle, but Barca weren’t complaining.

Both teams had chances to score after the opener, with Gavi having another opportunity to net but he fired wide. Real Sociedad hit the bar for the second time courtesy of Alexander Sorloth, and they were denied extra time in dying stages after a super save from Ter Stegen.

The quadruple is still on for Barca, who are now just three games away from winning another domestic cup competition.