Marcelino Garcia Toral reveals why he won’t coach Real Madrid or Barcelona

Marcelino Garcia Toral, known affectionately in Valencia as Jabali [wiid boar], is undoubtedly one of the best and most successful Spanish managers of the last 15 years, but he has been out of work since he left Athletic Club last summer.

Many believed that he would be taking over from Luis Enrique at the Spanish national team if Lucho were to depart, but Luis de la Fuente was promoted.

“Luis Enrique did very well,” Marcelino told RadioMarca.

“When the position became vacant I had slight hopes but they quickly dissipated. It’s a desire that I still have. Now we have to give support to the new coach.”

He was also quizzed on what he made of taking over at a major player like Real Madrid.

“It’s different coaching Madrid rather than Granada. Because of the greatness and the environment. All footballers have egos and many of those footballers are top level.”

However Marcelino explained that he did not feel he would ever be given the chance to try out his methods at that top level.

“I am convinced that they are not going to call me. We are a coaching staff that does not meet their conditions. The coaches they choose are usually very successful or former players. They look more for this second profile.”

There is a strong argument to say that based on resources, Marcelino has been very successful, bringing trophies to Athletic Club and Valencia, while qualifying Villarreal for the Champions League.

However it is true that the El Clasico duo tend to look in-house for their candidates. Davide Ancelotti and Raul Gonzalez are profiling as the favourites for the Real Madrid job whenever Carlo Ancelotti decides to move on.