Lilian Thuram explains son Marcus would be happy to join Barcelona

Barcelona have been pursuing a policy of recruiting the best free agents they can find on the open market for several transfer windows now. One name that has been mentioned with all three of Spain’s biggest sides, as a potential summer recruit, is Marcus Thuram.

The French forward, who helped France restore parity in the World Cup final against Argentina by winning a penalty, is out of contract with Borussia Moenchengladbach. Available to negotiate currently, he will not be short of options.

“Any player dreams of playing for Barca,” Lilian Thuram, his father and former Blaugrana player himself, explained to RAC1 (via MD).

Any deal for Thuram will depend on what they can offer him both in terms of finances and role, neither of which are likely to compare to some of his other alternatives. The attraction of playing for Barcelona has proven an effective bargaining chip though.

Thuram senior also explained that he say Barcelona on the up again under his former teammate, with whom he shared a dressing room for two years between 2006 and 2008.

“Little by little it is becoming a great team again, it is first and I am very happy for Barca and for Xavi.”

Thuram has become an activist for equal rights and written a book on racism too, as he tries to combat one of the most persistent evils in France and beyond.

“It’s very difficult, because when you talk about racism, sexism or homophobia, you’re telling people that they need to change their way of doing things, but many people don’t want to change. That’s why I think you have to tell people that it’s not difficult to do.”