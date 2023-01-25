La Liga clubs to compete for out-of-contract Premier League forward

Several clubs in La Liga will be looking to take advantage of the free transfer market, with players that are out on contract in the summer now able to be negotiated with. Barcelona are one of these clubs, with the market presenting a good way to pick up players on the cheap.

Ayoze Perez is one player that will see his deal expire at the end of this season. The Leicester City has failed to hold down a regular starting place at The Foxes, and a return to Spain is on the table for the forward. Marca report that both Villarreal and Real Betis have been in contact with Perez’s representatives over a move.

The Yellow Submarine are closer to securing his signature, as they look to replace the outgoing pair of Arnaut Danjuma and Nicolas Jackson. The duo’s departure has sped up Villarreal’s negotiations with Perez, and a deal is expected to be concluded before the end of this week. With his contract expiring in the summer, a cut price deal is likely for the attacker to move this month.

Perez can play all across the front line, and will provide Quique Setien with a good range of versatility.