Jude Bellingham’s issues sly hint to Real Madrid ahead of possible summer move

Jude Bellingham is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, in what is likely to be the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Real Madrid are in the running for his signature, but a return to England is also very possible.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool want Bellingham, who will cost a minimum of €110m. Pep Guardiola’s are reportedly willing to offer up to €170m, which Real Madrid would struggle to match in a bidding war.

There have been numerous reports as to which team the teenage midfielder would prefer to join, but Real Madrid are hopeful of convincing Bellingham. Their hope could be increased with Bellingham having delivered a subtle hint towards the reigning European champions.

The Englishman was naming his Team of the Year for 2022 for the Dortmund YouTube channel, and he named four Real Madrid players in his side, which was the most from one club, with Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde being the players selected.

Los Blancos fans will hope that Bellingham will join those four at the club for next season.