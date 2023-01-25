Jude Bellingham will cost a minimum of €110m – report

Jude Bellingham may well be the most sought-after player on the transfer market this summer, as the world’s top clubs scrap it out for the England international.

Borussia Dortmund will attempt to tie Bellingham in for another year of Bundesliga football, but will have their work cut out as the biggest vultures on the plane circle.

This week it was reported that Liverpool have fallen behind Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race for his signature, as all three sides try to lock down what will surely be a differential player over the next decade of European football.

Further details have emerged on RadioMarca, with Juan Ignacio Garcia Ochoa reporting that Bellingham will not leave the Signal Iduna Stadion for less than €110m. That figure could well go up, depending the bids received, but it will be the baseline required for any club that wants him.

City are supposedly ready to put €170m towards a deal, although that includes wages and agent fees to though. Real Madrid are unlikely to involve themselves in a bidding war. Los Blancos know they will lose any such battle, thus they will try to convince the player first and foremost.