“He has too many gestures” – Opposition player bites back following defence of Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is one of, if not the most scrutinised player in La Liga. The Brazilian winger regularly receives criticism from fans and players alike when playing for Real Madrid, and his head coach Carlo Ancelotti has had enough.

The Italian wants some more respect for Vinicius, but others in La Liga feel that he needs to show some himself before he is treated equally. One of those who thinks like this is Real Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo, who faced Vinicius twice in La Liga last season.

Speaking to Cope Baleares, as per Diario AS, Maffeo believes that Vinicius need to be cut out his insults when playing.

“I have nothing against him. I think he is a great player, but when last year you are playing and he tells you that you are going to go to the Segunda. It stings inside, in the end we are people.”

Maffeo stated that he feels that the situation involving the Brazilian has been blown out of proportion.

“I think everyone can have plenty of gestures and Vinicius has plenty of them. I too have had too many.

“I think too much hype has been given to the subject.”

Image via Getty