Fabrizio Romano recounts how Tottenham hijacked Everton move for Arnaut Danjuma

Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma is on his way out of Villarreal, but has had a last-minute change of course. Over the weekend it looked as if he was all set to join Everton on loan, but it appears Tottenham Hotspur will now tie up a deal for Danjuma.

Danjuma was on the verge of an exit to the Premier League in the summer, but ended up remaining in La Liga with Villarreal, where he has been a little subdued this season. Notching 6 goals in 17 matches, Danjuma has lost his status as automatic starter.

It seemed his task was to help Everton remain in the Premier League, but now he will be looking to help Spurs back into the Champions League instead. Fabrizio Romano recounted the events of the past few days in his Daily Briefing.

“Tottenham decided to move during the night between Monday and Tuesday. They considered Danjuma on loan as big opportunity and so they jumped on it,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Everton were shocked as Danjuma agreed terms, did his medical tests and also media stuff; Everton will now explore many possibilities including [Kamaldeen] Sulemana and more.”

Danjuma adds to an already powerful frontline, but should lighten the load on the likes of Heung-Min Son. Having only started 12 games this season, he should have some fresh legs to add too.