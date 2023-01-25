Carlo Ancelotti responds to Brazil speculation with promise to the press

Brazil are still on the hunt for their next manager following their World Cup disappointment against Croatia, as the search stretches on.

The Selecao are looking for a manager to convert their very talented squad into success on the world stage, having fallen at the quarter-final stage in both of their last two tournaments.

It seems that they are set on a change of course, with all signs pointing to the fact this will mark their first ever foreign appointment in their history after many years of success.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho was linked with the role, as was Pep Guardiola, before Carlo Ancelotti. Yet the Italian’s name has remained in the frame for some time. Speaking ahead of the Madrid derby, Ancelotti explained to Sport that he was not in touch with the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF).

“There is no contact with Brazil. If there is, I will tell you,” the Italian said bluntly.

Ancelotti has told the press that Real Madrid will be his last position before he rides off into the sunset of retirement. Still, the rumour refuses to go away.

Currently the favourite for the job is Luis Enrique Martinez, who is highly regarded in Brazil and by the CBF, despite Spain’s early exit from the World Cup. He too has hinted that he would rather return to club management though, meaning the CBF will need to twist the Asturian’s very taught arm.