Barcelona youngster may leave due to lack of minutes

Since becoming head coach of Barcelona in November 2021, Xavi Hernandez has tried to give youth players a chance in the first team. The likes of Pedri and Gavi have come into the side as teenagers and excelled, as has fullback Alejandro Balde.

The trio are likely to be first team players for many years to come, and Pablo Torre could be the same. The 19-year-old was signed from Racing Santander last March, and has had the opportunity to impress Xavi and his coaching staff in the Copa del Rey this season.

The young midfielder had started every round for Barca in the Copa, but was forced to start among the substitutes for Wednesday’s quarterfinal tie against Real Sociedad.

Sport believe that club officials may look to send Torre on loan, with playing time likely to be very limited for the remainder of the season. La Liga clubs are interested, and Barca and Torre must decide whether they wish to continue his development away from the club temporarily.