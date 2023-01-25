Barcelona warn forward after unconvincing start at the club

Barcelona’s signings from last summer have had a mixed start to life at the La Liga leaders. Robert Lewandowski has been in sensational form, and is the club’s top scorer across all competitions. Defenders Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen have also impressed since their moves from Sevilla and Chelsea respectively.

Others have struggled, with one of those being winger Raphinha. The Brazilian had a promising start to life in Catalonia, but had since fallen away, and is now no longer a regular starter under Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi has favoured Ousmane Dembele on the right of Barca’s front three, which is Raphinha’s favoured position. According to Sport, club officials expect him to be much more decisive in this second half of the season, which is essentially a warning over his future.

Barcelona’s financial issues mean that sales in the summer are likely to be necessary, and if Raphinha doesn’t up his game, he could find himself leaving after just one year at the club.