Barcelona to hang onto defender until summer despite pretensions

Hector Bellerin’s return to his home city and former youth side in Barcelona has not exactly been an unquestionable success.

While the Catalan defender was never likely to be an unquestionable starter for the Blaugrana, he missed nearly a month through injury and has clearly failed to win the trust of Xavi Hernandez. Currently he has only been employed as a rotational option.

Before joining Barcelona, it was thought that he would leave Arsenal for Real Betis, where he spent last season on loan – there he was a successful signing. Yet their salary limit issues ruled out any chance of that.

Real Betis President Angel Haro has admitted he would like to bring Bellerin back to the club, but Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that it is unlikely to happen in January.

“Betis want Bellerin back, this is something they wanted since last summer but at the moment there’s no green light from Barcelona. We will see in the final days of the window.”

Romano made the comments in his Daily Briefing, where he comments on the latest in the transfer market.

While Bellerin has not been used extensively this season, without him, Barcelona would be left somewhat short at the back. Only Sergi Roberto, himself a converted right-back, would be a natural option, with Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo as potential makeshift options. Given the injury record of all four players in question, the Blaugrana might be keen to keep him.