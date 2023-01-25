Barcelona linked with sensational move for €80m-rated Serie A forward

Having lost Memphis Depay to La Liga rivals this month, Barcelona are now a forward down as they head into the second half of the season.

They will be unable to sign a replacement in January, with La Liga deeming that Barca do not have the finances available to register another playing in the first team. As such, head coach Xavi Hernandez will have to use those already available to him for the remainder of the campaign.

Barca may struggle to sign players in the summer too, unless they come up with a viability plan that appeases La Liga. Should an agreement be reached, a forward may be one of the first positions that Xavi requires, and Fichajes have linked Barca with a sensational move for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian international has been underwhelming during his time at the Old Lady, and with the club receiving a 15 point deduction for this season, they are very unlikely to obtain Champions League football.

This may prompt Vlahovic to ask for a move away, and Barca are an option, as are their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid. However, with the striker having a market value of €80m, Barcelona would require a big sale or two to fund the move.

They already have Robert Lewandowski, who is the undisputed first choice under Xavi, but Vlahovic could be a fantastic long term option.

Image via Getty