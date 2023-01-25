Atletico Madrid eyeing up move for another Barcelona forward

Having lost Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix in this month’s transfer window, an attacking signing was required by Atletico Madrid for at least the second half of this season. Numerous named were linked, but the club settled on Barcelona’s Memphis Depay, and the Dutchman moved to the Spanish capital last week.

Having already signed one forward from Barca, it appears that Atleti are unsatisfied, and are chasing another from the La Liga leaders. According to Sport, Ferran Torres is their latest target, and Los Rojiblancos are keeping tabs on his situation in Catalonia.

Torres has struggled for game time under head coach Xavi Hernandez this season, and has been reduced to cameo appearances from the substitute’s bench. With Barca continuing to struggle financially, they may look to move on the 22-year-old in the summer.

If he does move to Madrid, Torres would likely link up with Stefan Savic. The duo were infamously sent off for fighting during the last meeting between the two clubs, and Diego Simeone would hope that the pair could bury the hatchet.