UEFA to clamp down on Lionel Messi-style long contracts for footballers

Chelsea have been the big spenders of the January transfer window, having already made six signings this month. The likes of Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke have all moved to West London, as owner Todd Boehly looks to turn around The Blues’ season.

Mikhaylo Mudryk has been the biggest transfer of the month, with Chelsea paying Shakhtar Donetsk up to €100m for the 22-year-old winger. Mudryk has been given a remarkably long contract, which runs until 2031, with reports suggesting that this is to help Chelsea avoid breaking FFP rules.

These developments have reportedly angered UEFA officials, and Caught Offside have exclusively revealed that the governing body are set to introduce a rule that would see players limited to five-year deals at most.

Barcelona have had experience of dishing out long contracts, with Lionel Messi given a nine-year deal back in 2005. Both Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club have also given out nine-year deals in the past, to Saul Niguez and Inaki Williams respectively.

However, it’s likely that no clubs will be allowed to do such a thing in the future.