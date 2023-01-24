Real Valladolid “haven’t received an official offer” for Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda

Perhaps the biggest transfer saga in Spanish football this month involves Real Valladolid’s young right back Ivan Fresneda, who has been mightily impressive since making his La Liga debut earlier this season.

The 18-year-old has excelled since making the jump to senior football, and has attracted many suitors with his displays for La Pucela. The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in Fresneda, but neither are a frontrunner for his signature.

Both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have agreed terms to sign Fresneda, with a €15m fee being reported by The Athletic. However, he may not leave this month, and there is talk of a loan back to Real Valladolid until the end of the season.

Real Valladolid sporting director Fran Sanchez has given the club’s views on the rumours surrounding Fresneda. He told Diario AS that the club haven’t received any bids and are not in a hurry to sell their best youngster.

“(Fresneda) has aroused the interest of many teams, but we have not received an official offer, but it is true that several clubs have contacted us and that interest of many clubs is real, but there is no official offer. We are not desperate trying to sell the player”

This saga looks set to rumble on into the final days of the transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether Fresneda remains with La Pucela.