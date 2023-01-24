Real Madrid “willing to swap” midfield starlet for Jude Bellingham

The Jude Bellingham transfer saga is likely to dominate much of the next few months, and into the summer as well. Real Madrid want their man, but will face competition from Premier League sides.

With Manchester City willing to offer up to €170m for the Englishman, Real Madrid may be priced out of a deal for their top target. Club officials see Bellingham as the future of their midfield, and are desperate to secure his signature.

Los Blancos may be forced to do something unorthodox in order to challenge Pep Guardiola for Bellingham. Sky in Germany, as per Fichajes, state that they are willing to offer Eduardo Camavinga plus €100m in order to signing the teenager sensation.

Camavinga is considered to be indispensable by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, but his sale may be needed in order to beat Man City to the signing of Bellingham. The Italian may not be happy about the Frenchman’s inclusion in any deal, but he could be overruled by those above him.