Real Madrid following 19-year-old Danish striker dubbed the ‘new Haaland’

Real Madrid do have a back-up striker for Karim Benzema on their books, but Marianao Diaz has scarcely contributed since arriving at the club. Since Luka Jovic departed, and even before, it has been a debate that has caused plenty of frustration for Madridistas.

Of course Los Blancos were in for both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but with neither arriving, Carlo Ancelotti has been left somewhat short up front.

Even if they dealt with the matches without Benzema well this season, there is a sense that Real Madrid are somewhat blunted without him. According to Sport, they are keeping a close eye on Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta.

The 19-year-old has been in stellar form since arriving at Atalanta, scoring 11 goals and registering 6 assists in Lombardy. At a considerable 191cm/6’3, Hojlund has been dubbed the ‘new Haaland’ in his home country of Denmark, for whom he has been capped twice. Starting off at Copenhagen, Hojlund spent just six months at Sturm Graz in Austria before Atalanta decided he was worth a €17m investment.

With Endrick not arriving until 2024, Real Madrid would be looking for a striker to come in and take some of the burden off Benzema, as well as be able to play with the Frenchman when they need a goal.

There is a warning from their recent past though. Florentino Perez sanctioned a €63m move for Luka Jovic in 2019, but with Benzema blocking his way, Jovic’s confidence sank and he never produced for Los Blancos. If they do bid for Hojlund, a settled plan of development will be essential.