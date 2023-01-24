Real Madrid eyeing up former player as Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Real Madrid will have to start thinking about life after Carlo Ancelotti, with the Italian likely to retire when his contract expires at the end of next season.

Ancelotti has been of the club’s greatest managers in modern history, and achieved a famous treble last season in the first year of his second spell. He will hope to add to this honours this campaign, with potentially another four trophies up for grabs.

Despite his potential not being for another 18 months, Los Blancos are reportedly eyeing up Ancelotti’s replacement. His son Davide has been linked with the job, as has former Chelsea and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel. Sport believe that the club are eyeing up a move for former player Xabi Alonso.

Alonso is currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, who currently sit ninth in the Bundesliga. He has done fairly well at the German side, but will be slightly disappointed at their performance in the league and also Champions League, which they were knocked out of in the group stages alongside Atletico Madrid.

If he is appointed in the future, club officials will hope that he can follow in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane, who played for the club before having two great spells as head coach.