Qatar World Cup sensation heading to La Liga with transfer “closed”

Morocco were the big shocks of the recent 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The North Africans put together a string of sensational performances which led to them becoming the first African side in history to reach the semifinals of a World Cup.

They ended up fourth, following consecutive defeats to France and Croatia, but they made their mark on the tournament. Several previously unknown players had their day in the sun, and one of those was Selim Amallah.

The midfielder was part of the trio of Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi who were also tremendous in the Middle East. Amallah is the one that has gone under the radar the most of the three, but he was still fantastic for Morocco.

Following his impressive displays, a move away from Standard Liege was likely, and he looks to be heading to La Liga. Todofichajes report that Real Valladolid are close to signing the 26-year-old, with the fee reported to be close to €7m.

The move could be a fantastic one for La Pucela, as they aim to avoid relegation from La Liga this season.

