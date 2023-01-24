Nabil Fekir could join Xavi Hernandez’s former side in January

Having already lost Alex Moreno this month, Real Betis could be set to lose another key player before the end of the transfer window next week.

Nabil Fekir has been a fantastic player for Los Verdiblancos since signing from Lyon in the summer of 2019. With Betis just three points outside of the Champions League places, and with a game in hand over the teams around them, they will be banking on the Frenchman to fire them into the top four.

However, Betis could be without Fekir for the rest of this season and beyond. El Chiringuito report that Qatari side Al-Sadd have tabled an offer of €16m to the Andalusian club for the attacking midfielder. Furthermore, they are set to offer Fekir an annual salary of €7m, which would be a massive pay rise.

Al-Sadd are well known as being the former club of Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez. Xavi moved to the Middle East club when he left Barca in 2015, playing there until his retirement in 2019. He managed them for two years too, winning seven trophies.

Betis will be unwilling to sell one of their star men, but the offer to both club and player may be too good to turn down.