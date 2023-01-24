Martin Zubimendi open to Arsenal move after season finishes

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi was already impressing last season but a second successive campaign competing with the very best in La Liga has made several of Europe’s biggest sides sit up and take notice.

The 23-year-old is in no rush to leave La Real, having just extended his contract through until 2027, agreeing to a sizable €60m release clause too. With La Real just six points of league leaders Barcelona and going strong in both the Europa League and the Copa del Rey, there is plenty of reason to stay too.

It is thought that Xavi Hernandez had earmarked him for Barcelona as Sergio Busquets replacement. Ahead of the pair clashing on Wednesday night, Xavi highlighted the differences between the two.

“They are different. Zubimendi is more physical, faster, and Busquets is better technically.”

Arsenal have also been linked with Zubimendi and were supposedly willing to pay the release clause, but the player himself has ruled out any possibility of leaving.

However as per Cadena SER (via Sport), that rejection is not necessarily the end of the story. In fact, Zubimendi would be open to a move to the Premier League, and in particular Arsenal, down the line, perhaps even this summer. It was also noted that Zubimendi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta share the same agents too.

The Basque midfielder has been crucial to the Txuri-Urdin’s progress this season, which currently has them at a record-setting win percentage. Zubimendi seems destined to play Champions League football sooner rather than later, whether that be with Real Sociedad or otherwise.