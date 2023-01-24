Luka Modric unsure on Real Madrid renewal

This summer could be a big one for Real Madrid, with a number of players out of contract at the end of the season. Club legends Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric all see their current deals expire in June, and the club are desperate for all three to renew.

However, it may end up that none renew. Kroos is still deciding, while Benzema is reportedly unsure on whether to extend his deal at the reigning European champions. They have been joined by the Croatian in debating their futures, with MD reporting that Modric has reservations about signing a new contract.

Modric has had a glittering career at Los Blancos, but he had struggled since domestic football returned at the end of last month, and he was dropped by Carlo Ancelotti for their victory against Athletic Club on Sunday.

With Real Madrid desperate to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer, Modric will likely have less prominence in the squad going forward. He could decide to bring the curtain down on a sensation career in the famous white shirt at the end of the season.