La Liga duo interested in highly rated Ligue 1 defender

RC Lens have been the big success story of Ligue 1 this season. Franck Haise’s side has massively exceeded expectations so far, as they sit second in the table and just three points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

They will be desperate to hold on to their key players as they aim to secure Champions League football for next season, but it may be difficult. One player that has been exceptional is left back Deiver Machado, who has cemented himself as first choice at the French side.

He has excelled as a left wing back in Lens’ 3-4-3 system, and that makes him an attractive option for Atletico Madrid, who often use a similar system. Todofichajes state that Atleti are interested in signing the Colombian international, but they aren’t the only La Liga club.

Real Sociedad are also keen on Machado, and both clubs could move for the 29-year-old this month. However, a summer deal may be more likely as Lens will be desperate to keep their squad together for the second half of this campaign.

Image via Getty