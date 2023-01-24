La Liga decide whether Barcelona can sign players in January

Following the sale of Memphis Depay to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, Barcelona now have a space in their squad for the second half of the season.

Despite Depay having made just four appearances across all competitions in the first half of the campaign, Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez stated his desire to add another playing into his squad. The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Yannick Carrasco and Marcelo Brozovic have all been linked with a move to the La Liga leaders, but it appears that none of them will be able to sign this month.

Diario AS state that La Liga have ruled out Barca making any signings in January, stating that if they do, the club’s accounts will be severely affected.

However, Barcelona may be able to register the new contracts of Ronald Araujo and Gavi, who are both still registered under their Barca Atletic deals with La Liga. The two parties are in negotiations, but the Blaugrana hope that the duo can be registered.

If they are allowed, it would see Gavi finally being able to wear the number six jersey, which was famously worn by his manager during his time at the club.