Five Premier League clubs considering move for Atletico Madrid forward target

Having lost two attacking options this month, Atletico Madrid have been desperate to add reinforcements for the second half of this season. They have secured the signing of Memphis Depay from Barcelona, which was a must needed addition for head coach Diego Simeone.

Before they signed Depay, Atleti had been heavily linked with a move for Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias. The Spanish international has been in good form for Los Verdiblancos in recent seasons, and Atleti wanted to bring him to the Spanish capital.

However, they were put off by Betis’ valuation of the striker, which is reportedly €40m. With Depay joining, they are very unlikely to move for Iglesias this month, but other clubs are circling.

Estadio Deportivo state that up to five Premier League clubs are all interested in Iglesias, with Manchester United being the most notable. However, with Betis unlikely to budge on their asking price, it remains to be seen whether any side does bid for the striker.

Image via Getty