Dani Alves hires Lionel Messi’s lawyer for sexual assault case

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves is firmly in the eye of the media storm at the moment, following his arrest of sexual assault on Friday.

The 39-year-old turned himself in to a local police station on Friday morning, and by the evening, he was locked up in the Brians 1 prison in Barcelona having been denied bail. He has since been moved to the Brians 2 prison for his own safety.

Alves’ sole lawyer for his case has previously been Miraida Puente, who had been preparing the defence for the footballer alone. Now, MD report that he has now hired Cristóbal Martell to work alongside Puente on his case.

Martell is very well known in the Spanish football scene, having been the lawyer for Barcelona in the infamous Neymar case, which concluded in 2016. He is also the lawyer for Alves’ former Barca teammate.

As of yet, no trial date has been set for Alves’ case.