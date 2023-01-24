Cristiano Ronaldo’s ultimatum to Jorge Mendes that led to split from super-agent

It was a winter of flux for Cristiano Ronaldo. After his bizarre interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese left Manchester United ahead of the World Cup.

For the first time since the beginning of his Portugal career, Ronaldo then found himself on the bench by technical decision as Portugal reached the knockout stages.

After the Selecao were knocked out, Ronaldo shocked many by heading to Saudi Arabia to play for Al Nassr. Ronaldo said that he rejected offers from Europe in order to go to Al Nassr.

Clearly not the offers he was seeking though. Amongst all of that, he separated from his agent Jorge Mendes, who had managed his career since Ronaldo was a teenager. It was reported at the time that Mendes decided he was no longer willing to deal with Ronaldo’s demands and ended things.

O Mundo (via Sport) now say that Ronaldo’s final request was not one that Mendes could satisfy.

“Either you get me to Chelsea or Bayern, or we’re done.”

Whether it was Mendes or Ronaldo who ended it at this point is anecdotal, but it seems clear that neither felt the other was representing the other in the best way.