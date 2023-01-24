Barcelona set to lose highly-rated wonderkid on free transfer

Barcelona’s La Masia academy currently has some of the hottest prospects in Spanish football. In recent years, the likes of Gavi and Alejandro Balde have been promoted to the first team, and there is a hope that others will follow.

Angel Alarcon is the latest to be elevated to Xavi Hernandez’s first team, with the teenager taking Memphis Depay’s place following the Dutchman’s move to Atletico Madrid last week.

With Depay’s sale, and the club unlikely to be able to sign anyone in January, there could be opportunities for youth players to stake the claim for a first team place. One player that could is Ilias Akhomach, who operates as a winger for Barca Atletic.

The 18-year-old is highly regarded by club officials, who want to tie the youngster down to a new deal, with his current one expiring in the summer. However, both parties are far apart, according to Sport, with the player’s demands said to be too high for Barca.

This means we could be available as a free agent in the summer, and AC Milan are reportedly interested. The Italian giants are in contact with the player’s representatives, and a move could be possible.

However, Ilias’ future is unlikely to be decided for a while yet, as the youngster weighs up his options.

Image via Getty