Barcelona set negotiation date for Sergio Busquets contract

Before Barcelona’s victory over Getafe on Sunday, Sergio Busquets was presented with a memento having recently amassed his 700th appearance for the club.

He trails just Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernandez in the all-time appearances list, and could overtake both if he stays at Barca for the remainder of his season. However, he may not remain beyond the summer, with his current contract expiring in June.

Busquets has been heavily linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami when his deal runs out, but Barca are desperate to keep him at the Camp Nou. He is club captain, and head coach Xavi hopes that he will remain as such for at least one more year.

Sport have revealed that Barca will sit down with Busquets following the resolution of the January transfer window to discuss a possible extension. In the meantime, the 34-year-old will continue to mull over his future, and try to decide where he will be playing next season.