Barcelona boost as Real Sociedad without two key players for Copa del Rey tie

Having already won the Spanish Super Cup this season, Barcelona will be hopeful to adding more trophies to their cabinet by the time the summer comes.

The Copa del Rey is another competition that Barca will be aiming to win, but Wednesday’s quarterfinal tie against Real Sociedad will be a tricky tie. La Real have been in sensational form of late, having won their last nine matches in all competitions. They sit third in La Liga, just six points behind their Copa opponents.

David Silva and Mikel Merino are two players that have been fantastic for La Real this season, with the former seemingly getting better with age. Both would cause Barca problems, but likely for Xavi Hernandez and his side, neither will play in Wednesday’s match. La Real have released their squad for Wednesday’s match, with both players being absent from the list.

La Real boss Imanol Alguacil stated that both players are big losses, but not disastrous as they seek a place in the semifinals.

“David is a differential player when he is in a great moment and there is no doubt that he was now. But what I always say, when David is not there, Merino or last match when Zubimendi was not there, because with those who are. Before it was not going to be easy and now it is not going to be easy.”

The news is a boost for Barcelona, but Real Sociedad still have plenty of quality that can hurt the La Liga leaders.