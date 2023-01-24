Antoine Grizemann annoyed at Madrid derby ticket controversy

Thursday night will see two of Spain’s biggest clubs face off for a place in the last four of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid will take on their city rivals Atletico Madrid in an early anticipated tie, with both team desperate to progress.

It promises to be a captivating occasion, but the atmosphere will not be as good as hoped. There will be just 600 Atleti fans at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, despite the stadium’s capacity being over 80,000. That means that Diego Simeone’s side will be cheered on by just 0.75% of the total expected crowd.

Typically, players tend to stay out of situations like this, especially on social media, but Antoine Griezmann decided to issue his thoughts on Twitter. The Atleti fan favourite was far from pleased with the news that just a few hundred fans will be in attendance.

Ufff, que locura 🤣😅 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) January 24, 2023

Despite their lack of fans, Griezmann and his teammates will be hopeful of knocking out their bitter rivals, and progressing to the semifinals of La Copa.