Analysis: Who is Wesley and is he Barcelona’s long term solution at right back?

Barcelona are determined to bring in the best and brightest young talents from across the world. With their world famous La Masia facilities, the club feel that they can attract the greatest wonderkids in world football.

Although the club tend to bring through players from a young age, they tend to sign youth players to develop, with the likes of Ronald Araujo and Pedri having been signed and then slowly bled into the first team. Barca will be hope that they can do the same with recent signing Lucas Roman, who joined from Ferro this month.

Another South American youngster that could be set to come through the door at Barca is Flamengo defender Wesley. The 19-year-old is highly regarded in his native Brazil, and his club think he is a great prospect, having given him his first team debut in 2021 aged just 18.

Sport report that Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany met with former Barca player Deco on Monday to organise the deal, which would be a one-year loan with an option to buy. Deco represents a number of young stars in South America, and he will be hopeful to securing Wesley’s move to Catalonia.

Right back is a problem position for Barcelona, with head coach Xavi Hernandez having just Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin as naturals in the position. Both Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo have filled in at times, but both are naturally central defenders.

Although he is likely to be a few years away from making his mark in the Barca first team, Wesley could be an excellent long term option in the future. He is largely considered to be an attacking fullback, and he possess great pace which is used to bomb up and down the right flank.

The teenager is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and likes to take players on when aiming to deliver a cross into the box. We can also play invertedly, and is effective at linking up with the midfield.

Despite being an attack-minded right back, perhaps the most impressive aspect of his game is his defensive ability. Although he can be caught out positionally at times, which is understandable for a teenager, he is fantastic at recovering the ball using his pace and tackling ability.

Wesley is a raw talent, but he has all the attributes to be a success at Barca. His work rate, determination and pressing ability are spectacular for a youngster, and if he can improve his skills at one of the best facilities in world football, he could turn out to be a shrewd piece of business by Alemany and the club.

As a footballer, Dani Alves was one of the best fullbacks in Barcelona history, and Wesley will be hopeful that he can have as much success in the game as the 39-year-old did. He will hope to get an opportunity to impress the first team coaching staff, and Barcelona are one of the best clubs in the world for giving youth a chance.