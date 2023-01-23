Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be offered new role at Milan as retirement looms

At 41 years of age, few in the world will be in better shape that Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Yet even he is perhaps struggling to outrun the aging process.

Diario AS point out that he has dismissed the idea of retirement – ‘we are not at that point yet’, said the enormous Swede. ‘I am like Benjamin Button, I was born old, but I have always been young, never old’, was another of his more soundbite-worthy remarks.

However if he does want to continue playing football, it might have to be away from Milan. GdS say that Ibrahimovic will be offered a move into an ambassadorial role at the club, but will no longer be at Stefano Pioli’s orders.

Ibrahimovic returned from LA Galaxy two years ago in order to help Milan end their Scudetto drought, playing through injury in the process. He is set to return at some point before the end of the season, as he recovers from an ACL injury, but the former Barcelona player will likely have a decision to make.