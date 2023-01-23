Xavi Hernandez makes call on Marcos Alonso renewal

Barcelona have reshaped their defence this season, investing heavily in new recruits to what has been a chronic problem at Camp Nou. It looks as if they are set to go into next season with much of the same unit.

All four of Barcelona’s natural central defenders have signed deals in the last two seasons, with Eric Garcia being joined by Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde this summer. Ronald Araujo also put pen to paper on a new deal last summer.

Although the right-back spot has been plagued by doubts, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso have been competing for minutes on the other side.

The former has a contract until 2024, Balde is set to be offered a new deal, and so is Alonso, according to Sport. Manager Xavi Hernandez has given his approval for a renewal of the former Chelsea defender, who arrived on a free last summer.

The only doubt is whether the renewal will be for a single season or two. Seemingly Xavi, despite rarely selecting him as a starting left-back these days, appreciates his role as a leader in the dressing room. He is consistently a help to the younger players, and Xavi values that experience.

More recently, Alonso has been utilised as an option off the bench to close games out. Xavi has also frequently deployed him as a central defender, highlighting his aerial ability as a key reason.

