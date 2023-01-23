Wolves to block Ruben Neves January exit

Wolves will not let star man Ruben Neves leave the club this month as transfer interest from Barcelona and Liverpool increases.

The Portuguese international has been linked a move away from Molineux in 2023, with La Blaugrana eyeing a deal, as part of their long term plan to replace Sergio Busquets in Catalonia.

Previous reports from Mundo Deportivo claimed Neves’ agent Jorge Mendes is working on an agreement between Wolves and Barcelona, with the former demanding a €40m fee for Neves.

Jurgen Klopp is also tracking the 25-year-old, as part of his midfield rebuild, but neither side will get their man until the summer at least.

As per fresh reports from Football Insider, Wolves have no intention of sanctioning an exit in the winter window.

Wolves are open to discussing a deal from June onwards, but they do not want to take a risk this month, as Julen Lopetegui continues his squad overhaul at the club.