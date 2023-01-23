WATCH: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hands out gum to fans in stands

Few managers have become as beloved in Spanish football, especially while managing one of the two most divisive clubs, as Carlo Ancelotti. The 63-year-old has been enjoying his second spell at Real Madrid, knowing that it was both an unlikely opportunity and likely his last job in club management.

That has shown through not only in his work, but also in his relationship with the press, the fans and the players. Never afraid to crack a joke, Ancelotti does not take himself too seriously either.

Ancelotti was seen dancing with his players on the pitch after the Champions League final and seems to be beloved by both the younger and older elements in his side.

On Sunday night against Athletic Club, another amusing video emerged of Ancelotti. As he went to leave the dugout, a fan at San Mames asked if he could have some gum, which he is seen chewing regularly. Not every manager would have responded.

Carlo Ancelotti es un genio 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O3FuXW03sV — Real Madrid 🤍 (@MadridismoreaI) January 23, 2023

He does also have a serious side to him though. Last week he was also seen reprimanding Rodrygo Goes for a lack of respect as the Brazilian came off.