Roy Keane makes Real Madrid claim over Bukayo Saka

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka could play for any team in world football according to former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Keane was part of Sky Sports pundit team for Arsenal’s impressive 3-2 Premier League win over title rivals United this week.

England international Saka’s brilliant goal at the Emirates Stadium brings him up to seven Premier League goals and assists this season, as Mikel Arteta’s side push for the title.

Keane has established a reputation for his straightforward comments, particularly towards his old team, but the Irishman claimed the sky is the limit for Saka in the coming years.

“I love everything about him. He could play for any big club in Europe and I include Real Madrid there,” as per quotes from The Metro.

“I think he’s that good. He’s a fantastic talent. I love watching him.”

Saka’s fine form has seen his transfer value rise to around €100m at the start of 2023 and the 21-year-old is under contract in North London until 2024.

Arteta and the Arsenal board will prioritise contract extension talks for this summer and the Hale End graduate is expected to sign a long term contract his boyhood club.

Images via Getty Images