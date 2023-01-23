Real Madrid following pair of Brazilian teenagers following Endrick Felipe deal

Real Madrid have made the market for teenage superstars in Brazil their own of late, after sealing several of the largest deals in Brazilian football history in recent years.

Currently Vinicius Junior (€45m) and Rodrygo Goes (€45m) are key parts of the first team, while Reinier Jesus (€30m) looks to continue his development at Girona. In December, Los Blancos announced a deal had been struck for Endrick Felipe (€60m), said to be the most talented Brazilian prospect since Neymar Junior.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid already have eyes on their potential next starlets. After Endrick, Estevao (15) and Luis Guilherme (16) are two of the brightest talents in the successful Palmeiras academy. Two more forwards, it appears Europe’s struggles to produce expert dribblers has been outsourced almost entirely to Brazil.

This is yet another step in Real Madrid’s shift to a policy of recruiting young players before they hit their peak, rather than already established stars.