Real Madrid fans face ticket issues for Liverpool Champions League trip

Real Madrid fans face the prospect of major ticketing issues for their Champions League trip to Liverpool next month.

Los Blancos head to Anfield on February 21 for the quarter final first leg, in a rerun of the 2022 final in Paris, with Jurgen Klopp’s side travelling to Spain on March 15.

However, ticket availability for both sets of away fans is set to be restricted, due to ongoing stadium renovations at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

As per reports from Diario AS, Liverpool will only make 1,400 official away tickets available for the home leg, due to Real Madrid only being able to offer the same for the return fixture.

The reduction means around 2.5% of both stadiums will be allocated to away fans, instead of the usual 5-10%.

Demand has already exceeded supply for Real Madrid fans wanting to travel to Liverpool, and the club will hold a ticket ballot, to determine who will be part of the travelling Los Blancos army.