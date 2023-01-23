Monchi working on quartet of Sevilla movements to kickstart season

Sevilla have struggled at all levels this season, be it recruitment, management or the players themselves. As they find themselves currently in the relegation battle, Sporting Director Monchi is working to make up for lost time in the transfer market.

According to Relevo, amongst several sources, they are on the verge of bringing Jeff Reine-Adelaide in from Lyon on a loan deal with an option to buy. A specific request of Jorge Sampaoli, who was keen to bring in a midfielder capable of getting from box to box, Reine-Adelaide would cost €12m should they want him in the summer.

In previous seasons he has had little continuity due to injury, but has remained fit this season, playing 14 games at Lyon. The report goes on to say that Sevilla will be obligated to free up a space in their squad. The most likely to leave is Adnan Januzaj, who arrived on a free in the summer, but has not figured heavily.

Another who could leave, according to Todofichajes, is Thomas Delaney. Despite the fact he has been ruled out of action until March, Sevilla may still try to shop him, given his lack of impact during his time in Nervion. Delaney supposedly has a deal agreed with Copenhagen, the only factor to be decided is whether he exits in January or the summer.

Finally, Monchi also wants to bring in another central defender following the addition of Loic Bade on loan. Alexander Djiku of Strasbourg is the prime candidate. A solid defender, despite the odd shaky moment, Djiku is out of contract in the summer and will not renew with the French side. Seemingly Sevilla are trying to tempt Strasbourg with a €1.5m offer to make a deal happen in January, although they still need to persuade Djiku too.