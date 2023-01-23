Marcelino linked with Everton job

Veteran Spanish boss Marcelino is on the shortlist of managers to take over at struggling Everton this month.

The Toffees have opted to sack former England international Lampard, after failing to win in their last eight Premier League matches, either side of the World Cup break.

Fans disillusionment towards the club ownership has spiralled in recent weeks with Lampard eventually losing his job as the situation continues to worsen at Goodison Park.

#EFC can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed. — Everton (@Everton) January 23, 2023

Leighton Baines will take interim charge of the first team before a permanent successor is appointed, with reports from Marca claiming Marcelino is being considered by the club.

Former Burnley head coach Sean Dyche is the early front runner to replace Lampard, alongside Argentinian veteran Marcelo Bielsa, with the pair currently out of a job.

Marcelino has enjoyed a solid career in La Liga, with three successive European finishes during his time at Villarreal, and a Copa del Rey title at Valencia in 2019.