Manchester United considered 2022 move for Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United considered a bold transfer move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann last summer.

United were linked with a string of attacking targets ahead of the 2022/23 season as part of a squad overhaul at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

Reports from Sky Sports claim Griezmann was on a shortlist of players looked at by United, with the Premier League side reaching out to Griezmann’s representatives, prior to flying to Madrid to complete a deal to sign Casemiro.

Griezmann’s future was a source of speculation at the time, despite Atletico activating a 12-month loan extension on the Frenchman, as they delayed triggering his purchase clause from Barcelona.

The 31-year-old declined to build on the interest from United, as his priority was to seal a permanent return to Atletico, with a deal eventually brokered with La Blaugrana.

United are expected to bring in a big name forward before next season, but Griezmann is not on their radar, as he is happy in Madrid.