Liverpool star tipped for Spain U21 call up

Liverpool’s teenage sensation Stefan Bajcetic could be fast tracked into Spain’s U21 squad in 2023.

Bajcetic has risen to prominence in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp bringing him for a Premier League starting debut, on the back of netting his first top-flight goal.

The 18-year-old has impressed Klopp in training with the German coach looking to solve his midfield conundrum in the second half of 2022/23.

Bajcetic has represented Spain at U18 and U19 level, under Santi Denia, and he looks set to be moved into the U21’s by his former coach.

Denia has replaced Luis de la Fuente, who moved into the senior set up after the World Cup, and Bajcetic’s eye-catching form has convinced him of a readiness from the Galician.

The decision forms part of Spain’s move to ensure Bajcetic opts to represent Spain internationally over a potential switch to Serbia.

As per reports from Diario AS, Denia wants to test Bajcetic in friendly action, ahead of including him in La Roja’s squad for the 2023 U21 European Championships.

Denia’s side have been drawn in Group B alongside tournament co-hosts Romania, Ukraine and Croatia.